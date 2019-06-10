School comes under graffiti attack

A MAN who graffitied a Bowen school will have to do 60 hours community service for his crime.

Shaka Jonathon Tanna, 20, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to wilful damage to property which is part of a school and also to public nuisance charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Tanna spray painted various slogans on walls and floors at Bowen State High School with grey paint about 10pm on August 26.

He also spray painted over a mural students had painted, causing irreparable damage to it, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Tanna also painted the words 'remember me' on the floor outside the school's administration building.

Tanna was identified from CCTV footage at the school, Sgt Myors said.

In a separate incident, police were called to a fight between Tanna and another man in the street outside a Bowen home at 9.55pm on December 29.

About eight people were on the road, with Tanna and the other man being restrained by other people when police arrived, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told the fight was over a purchase at the bottle shop.

Tanna's solicitor Peta Vernon told the court her client did not make any excuse for his behaviour at the school.

However, she said he did not have a criminal record and asked that he be placed on probation.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead put Tanna on a nine-month probation order for the graffiti at the school and ordered he also complete 60 hours community service.

Tanna was also ordered to pay $440.87 in restitution for the damage he had caused.

He was also fined $300 for his part in the fight.

Convictions were not recorded by the court on either charge.