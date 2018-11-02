Menu
BACK IN ACTION: Local MP Jason Costigan officially re-opens the Whitsunday Christian College hall alongside principal Mark Ogilvie.
News

School hall officially re-opens following Cyclone Debbie

Claudia Alp
by
29th Oct 2018 2:26 PM

WHITSUNDAY Christian College marked the official opening of the school hall with a dash of colour and creativity as the annual art exhibition took place last Thursday.

The hall had been closed for one and a half years following roof damage sustained during Cyclone Debbie.

Principal Mark Ogilvie said the annual art exhibition coincided with its official re-opening.

"The hall is a big feature of the school and surrounding area because it's the only performing arts, specifically-built hall for schools in the area, seating about 500 people,” he said.

"The art exhibition is a great opportunity to bring the community back to the college and for students, staff and parents to come together.”

Mr Ogilvie said the prep to Year 12 college, educating just under 300 students, had a strong sense of community and atmosphere as a result of these events.

VISUAL ARTS: Student Tahlia Brownell with her artwork on display at the Whitsunday Christian College Annual Art Exhibition last Thursday.
Senior visual arts student Jomai Yeomans said the opportunity to create art at the college provided students with a "bank of inspiration”.

"I like being creative and being able to express myself in so many different ways. But it's not only about being creative, it's about the process of getting from nothing to something you're really proud of,” he said.

Local state MP Jason Costigan officially opened the hall and commended Mr Ogilvie and co-ordinator Glenda Vickers for their tireless efforts, and the quality of the students' art on display.

The new state-of-the-art home science lab was also christened on the night as two student teams, a staff team and a parent team went head to head to create the ultimate culinary masterpiece in an inaugural Masterchef competition.

Student team cooks up a storm during the Masterchef competition at Whitsunday Christian College.
Mr Ogilvie said the lab, including the new senior area, was designed to be appealing and user-friendly for the students.

"Learning shouldn't always be about seriousness and about focusing on the academics. It should also be engaging and getting the kids really interested in well,” he said.

"We want to encourage interest with activity as well.”

