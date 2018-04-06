School holiday football clinic kicks off

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday.

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday. Peter Carruthers

YOUNG players across the Whitsundays took to the pitch this week in school holiday coaching clinics hosted by Airlie Sports Academy.

Though rain affected some earlier booked sessions the program was enjoying a good take-up throughout the region, founder of the academy, Tom Machin said.

"The fields were drenched so we had to call off some sessions and this is the only one we have been able to do so far,” he said.

Players from the Proserpine Taipans, Whitsunday FC and the Bowen Blast have all signed up to take part in the school holiday activities which included matches played with modified rules.

"We have been slipping in some coaching work without them actually realising,” he said.

On field action at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday. Peter Carruthers

"For example forcing them to shoot with their right foot. Rather than making them go through shooting drills we are putting them in situations to learn a certain skill while also making a bit of a game out of it.”

"And without actually knowing it they are learning.”

On April 11 and 12 the Easter School Holiday Football Program will head to the Proserpine Junior Sporting Complex on Crystalbrook Rd.

On April 13 and 14 the program will be hosted by the Whitsunday Sportspark.

All sessions run from 9am-12pm and are available to boys and girls of all abilities aged between eight and 13.