School holiday survival guide

SPLASH: Cannonvale State School students start the holidays at the colour run last week. JACQUELINE QUADRIO

THE Whitsunday region's libraries have boredom busters for the school holidays.

A chance to give the parents a break and kids a creative outlet; make sure you catch what is happening at your local library and book your spot quick.

Budding engineers are invited to join Lego Mania at the Cannonvale Library kicks off Thursday from 10am until 11.30 and runs again from 2pm-2.30pm.

Catherine, Hayden and Nah Turnbull with their Lego creations at their local Library last month.

The Proserpine Library is offering Pom Pom Craft for an hour Thursday from 10am to make your own creature.

Make your own miniature garden in a glass container to take home and nurture for DIY Terrariums at Cannonvale Library next at 10am Tuesday, September 26.

Emma Brennan with her DIY Terrarium last holidays

Its all magic at the Proserpine Library next Tuesday at 10am as families are invited to sit under the magical faraway tree and make your own Fairy House.

Dust off the craft skills to design and create painted driftwood and sea glass sun catcher next Wednesday, September 27 at the Cannonvale Library School from 10am.

Catch good dreams and banish the bad ones by making a dream catcher at Proserpine Library next Thursday, September 28.

Come dressed as a pirate or mermaid when pirate story time sails into the Cannonvale Library for some pirate stories, songs and crafts at 10.30am, next Thursday morning.

Customers using the Cannonvale Library boat space to be boarded by pirates next week.

Cannonvale Library is hosting a free Annie Seaton Writers' Workshops on September 29 and 30 from 9am to 11.30 with morning tea provided.

To book call Cannonvale Library on (07) 4945 0200 or Proserpine Library on (07) 4945 0275.