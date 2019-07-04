SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Kids travel free on this cruise

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Take advantage of kids travelling free until the end of July.

SCRATCHING your head for ideas on how to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays?

Although the Great Barrier Reef and Whitehaven Beach are on our doorstep, it's not a viable option for everyone... or is it?

Cruise Whitsundays have a special deal for kids to travel free, on offer until August 31 and for travel until September 30.

The deal is for Whitehaven Beach half-day cruises and full-day Great Barrier Reef Adventure cruises.

Being whale season, you might spot a humpback but the true magic lies below the water, with more than 1400 species of coral to discover and darting, bright tropical fish to spy.

There are semi-submarine guided tours as well as snorkelling at Hardy Reef.

If the pristine sands of Whitehaven Beach are more to your liking, then think of the endless sand murals and castles the kids can make.

To book, or find out more information phone 4846 7000.