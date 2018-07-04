10 things to do these School holidays in the Whitsundays

GET CREATIVE: Flynn and Charlie Armitage, Zoe and Jade Shepherd-Smith at Terracotta pot paintings at Cannonvale Library on Tuesday.

GET CREATIVE: Flynn and Charlie Armitage, Zoe and Jade Shepherd-Smith at Terracotta pot paintings at Cannonvale Library on Tuesday. Sharon Lam

IT'S THAT time of year again, the second term school holidays are in full swing and the Whitsundays has plenty on offer for your littlest family members.

1. Street Science

BE BLOWN away by an energetic and explosive science show as the Street Science team will visit Whitsunday Plaza for the first time for school holidays next month.

The interactive show for children of all ages encourages parents and care-givers to watch on as presenters ignite the imagination and show wild demonstrations.

Running from Tuesday, July 10, to Thursday, July 12, two half-hour sessions will be put on every day at 10am and noon daily, with no bookings required.

School holidays have never been more fun, or explosive.

Get the kids out of the house and watch their faces light up as the team take them on a journey of scientific discovery.

Street Science was founded by Steven Liddell, a fully qualified science educator who has a passion for bringing science to life.

Working full-time as a high school teacher, he had a vision to take his engaging style of science education out of the classroom and on tour around the state.

The show offers a range of professional, well-designed workshops and stage shows to complement the National Curriculum along the East Coast of Australia.

Parents should be warned some loud noises will occur during the show.

'Street Science' is coming to Whitsunday Plaza next week. Chris Ison ROK160617cshow13

2. Minute To Win It

BACK by popular demand to the Cannonvale Library, free 60-second games aimed at eight years plus will be kicking off today at 2pm.

Participants play fun games where they only have one minute to complete challenges and everyone takes home a prize.

Bookings are essential as there is a limit of 20 per session. Contact the library on 4846 9400 to secure your place.

3. Canvas Bad decorating

RUN wild with paint and transform a plain canvas bag into something Totes Awesome!

Aimed at ages seven plus, the event will be held at the Cannonvale Library next Monday 10am-11am and also against at 2pm-3pm.

Proudly supported by Bunnings Airlie Beach, there is a limit of 20 per session so bookings are essential.

Contact 4846 9400 to enquire about spaces.

Chris Collin and Doug the Pug at Cannonvale Library earlier this week. Claudia Alp

4.Pop up play centre

AN IMAGINATION Station for families and under eight year olds to explore and engage in creative hands-on play, craft, digital and reading activities has landed at Cannonvale Library.

The pop-up play space is on loan from State Library of Queensland and arrived last Monday.

Cannonvale Library is one of only five Queensland libraries selected to participate in the first stage of the initiative, with other play spaces popping up in Strathpine, Rockhampton, Longreach and Townsville.

The pop-up kits contain play props, set builds and literacy resources that explore a range of themes allowing children and families to immerse into other worlds.

Visit the pop-up during library opening hours.

5. Art 4 the Ages first session

PROSERPINE Nursing Home is holding their first Art 4 The Ages program.

Children and residents will sit side-by-side and participate in art workshops run by local artists including Linda Forrester, the talented local artist behind the Proserpine Hospital Whitsunday mural.

The home has elected to hold the first session over school holidays so that school age children can have the opportunity to attend as well.

The cost will be $10 per child, $15 for two children and $20 for 3 or more children - this fee only includes children who will be participating in the art program.

Young children are also welcome to attend as there will be a music and activity corner to help engage them as well.

Morning tea will be provided as well as a fun atmosphere for your little ones to come and explore art, as well as to get to know our ageing community.

Come along tomorrow from 9.30am-11am.

BRIDGING THE GAP: Arts 4 The Ages will run for the first time at Proserpine Nursing Home on July 6. Natalie Combs

6. Playdough Mandala Workshop

HOSTED by the Whitsunday Organic Community Garden, everyone is welcome to join for the playdough mandala workshop, a fun and creative school holiday activity.

Explore through the senses creating playdough mandalas with seeds and other natural materials at 45 Galbraith Park Dr, Cannon Valley.

Participants are reminded to bring a hat, water bottle and a snack.

The event will run on Sunday from 10am until- 12pm.

7.Loose Parts Play

JOIN Whitsunday Organic Community Garden in Cannon Valley these school holidays for Loose Parts Play on Sunday, July 15 from 10am-12pm.

When children play with loose parts, they are not only developing their imagination and creative thinking, they are solving problems, moving their bodies, calculating, measuring and inventing, negotiating, co-operating, respecting and learning how to get along.

Children must wear closed shoes, long pants and long sleeves and be supervised by a parent.

Bring a hat, a drink and snacks.

Places are limited for Loose Parts Play so please contact the Community Garden on Facebook to let them know the number of your children attending.

Two school holiday activities will be held at Whitsunday Organic Community Garden. Peter Carruthers

8.Yarn Painting

ON FRIDAY, July 13 from 10am-11.30am and again from 2pm-3.30pm chill out and get zen with yarn painting at Cannonvale Library.

Aimed at ages eight and above the sessions are limited to 20 spaces so bookings are essential.

Contact 4846 9400 to secure your place.

9. The Knit Wits

MEETING the second Tuesday of every month, 'The Knit Wits meet at Cannonvale Library and click and chat in air-conditioning from 1.30pm to 3pm.

All ages and knitting abilities are welcome and for those who do not have needles and want to learn there are needles available at the library to borrow.

10. Cannonvale Junior Parkrun

SUNDAY mornings at 8am at Cannonvale State School Oval, a fun, free, friendly and non-competitive 2km timed run gives locals the opportunity to be active.