School is in session for Japanese students

CLASS IN SESSION: Nine students from Japan have started a one-month language course in English at Bowen TAFE. Kyle Evans

JAPANESE students undertaking a 12-month agriculture program in Bowen have started their language training at Bowen TAFE.

School was officially in session for the students last week after touching down in Australia a fortnight ago.

The nine visiting students will spend a month brushing up on their English before practical farm work takes up the rest of their course.

Bowen TAFE teacher Maureen Baxter said they are a lovely group.

"They are eager and keen and it's a pleasure to teach them really,” she said.

"They have the knowledge but not the conversation, so we are concentrating on oral skills and going from there.”

Mrs Baxter said most students have been learning English for the last 10 years in their homeland.

She said the early stages of the course will see them learn basic conversational skills before moving on to terminology more farm specific.

"Our first aim is to get them to speak so they can have a basic conversation,” she said.

"Then we'll move into basic farm language and safety aspects they'll need to know.”

She said the students have shown real improvement.

"You can see it every day, they've got more confidence to speak, the first day was pretty quiet but the second day they were just beaming,” she said.

Kakeru Matsui from Fukui in central Japan has come to Australia to fulfil his aspirations of becoming a farmer.

"My father grows vegetables and rice on a farm in Japan, and I want to grow many vegetables like my father,” he said.