Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Formals are back! Queensland students have been given the green light to kick up their heels to celebrate their final year of secondary education.
Formals are back! Queensland students have been given the green light to kick up their heels to celebrate their final year of secondary education.
Education

School leavers’ rite of passage restored

by Antonia O’Flaherty
24th Jun 2020 7:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND senior students will still be able to celebrate the tradition of the Year 12 formal, after coronavirus threatened to cancel the rite of passage.

Education Minister Grace Grace today said it had been a tough few months for students - particularly for our year 12s.

"They've done a terrific job adapting to changes and playing their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19," she said on social media.

"Because of their great work, and the great work of all Queenslanders, they will be able to celebrate at the end of the year with their friends and families.

"Principals will work with their school communities to make sure events and venues meet COVID Safe Industry requirements.

"So pick out those corsages, book those limousines and get on your dancing shoes!"

Originally published as School leavers' rite of passage restored

coronavirus school formals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME: Bowen tourists behaving badly

        premium_icon CRIME: Bowen tourists behaving badly

        News Bowen Police have reported several tourist offences and a rise in drinking in public spaces.

        RFDS dental van celebrates 10 year partnership with QCoal

        premium_icon RFDS dental van celebrates 10 year partnership with QCoal

        News Collinsville’s Community Association said the RFDS van made critical dental...

        Bowen’s greatest sporting heroes remembered

        premium_icon Bowen’s greatest sporting heroes remembered

        News Bowen has produced more than just mangoes, with some great Australian sporting...

        Adani lands conservation area ‘126 times’ bigger than mine

        premium_icon Adani lands conservation area ‘126 times’ bigger than mine

        Environment It is one of the largest privately managed conservation areas in Qld