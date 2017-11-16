Menu
School leavers shine at end-of-year balls

St Catherine's Year 12 student Olivia Romanella has her hair done by Amie Chalmers of Adam and Eve Hair Face and Body.
by Peter Carruthers

LAST night all the glitz of Year 12 end-of-school celebrations exploded across the Whitsundays.

Proserpine State High School students lived it up for a night at Coral Sea Resort last night and tonight St Catherine's Catholic College graduates will head to the Palm House at BIG4 Adventure Resort.

Students of the Whitsunday Christian College will also celebrate an end to their secondary education tonight at Lure.

Seventeen-year-old St Catherine's student Olivia Romanella will dress a little differently to her peers and sported a subtle but elegant look rather than an "out there look".

Olivia will wear her hair in an up-do and a long, black, off- the-shoulder dress accessorised with a silver clutch, shoes and nails.

The Year 12 student said it was an exciting time but also emotional because it was the last time she would be with her cohort as a group.

Next year Olivia said she was taking a gap year in which she would continue to work in her job at Hemingway's.

The following year she has plans to move to the Gold Coast where she will study a bachelor of journalism at Griffith University.

Whitsunday Times

