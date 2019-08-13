SCHOOL RULES: 90+ photos of primary kids kicking goals

THE first day of the AFLQ North Queensland Championships is done and dusted.

Hundreds of eager primary school from Cairns to Rockhampton gathered at Harrup Park for a chance to move onto the Queensland Schools Cup grand final.

While "most of the team have never played Aussie rules before” was a common saying, the young guns brought fresh determination and some interesting tactics to the school competition.

Mackay sides had little luck, but could rest easy in a much shorter commute home than their oppositions.

Mirani State School took out the wooden spoon for the second time in as many years while the Moranbah State School celebrated victory in their last match of the day.

Townsville teams proved to be too tough to beat, with both sides going three-for-three.

Kirwan State School were the victors of the females category and Ryan Catholic College took out the male competition.

Both teams will head to Maroochydore in October for a shot at the state grand final.