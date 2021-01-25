School shattered after two tragic deaths in same week

A prestigious all-boys school in Yeppoon is tragically mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, who died from cancer the same week a popular Year 11 student lost his life.

St Brendan's College took to Facebook on Sunday night, paying tribute to both Rhys Yore - who last week died in a car crash - and Peter Bartlett, a much-loved teacher.

"Many of you will be aware of the tragic loss of two of our St Brendan's College family members in the last few days," the Facebook post read.

"Rhys Yore, Year 11 student, was tragically killed in a traffic accident last Wednesday night and will be sadly missed by friends at the College and throughout the wider community.

"Peter Bartlett, a long standing and much loved staff member finally succumbed to his illness and died peacefully surrounded by family this morning."

St Brendan's College pay tribute to Peter Bartlett. Pic: Facebook

Mr Bartlett was remembered as a "remarkable human being who positively influenced many lives".

"The loss of these two lives will be greatly felt within the school and across the entire Capricorn Coast and beyond.

"In order to help support those grieving, we wish to advise that the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at the College will be open to all community members this week. Staff, students, family and friends are welcome to come along and take a moment to light a candle and say a prayer for Peter and Rhys.

"If you wish to avail yourself of this opportunity, please sign in at the College Administration before proceeding to the Chapel."

In a post shared on Facebook by St Brendan's Yeppoon Old Boys Foundation, Mr Bartlett was remembered as a man who would "brighten up someone's day, just by saying hello" and a "shining light for the college and community of Yeppoon".

"You were the meaning of inclusive, and you always had a talent of bringing people from different aspects of life together, didn't matter if you were a first thirteen superstar, or captain of the chess team," the tribute read.

"Your values definitely rubbed off on a lot of people and you've helped so many boys that are now young men achieve their goals. This is not good bye, but a see you later."

The Queensland Times last year reported Mr Bartlett was diagnosed in 2019 with glioblastoma multiformi, a terminal brain tumour.

The tragic loss comes days after Year 11 student, Rhys Yore lost his life in a car crash.

St Brendan's College pay tribute to Rhys Yore. Pic: Facebook

Rhys' best friend Charlie Busby remembered him as someone who "lived life to the fullest".

"So many great memories together that I will cherish forever," Mr Busby wrote on Instagram.

"Rhys always had a good vibe and was such a fun bloke to be around. He lived his life to the fullest and everyone loved that about him. Rest in Peace mate, we all miss and love you."

