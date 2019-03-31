School students team up at the NQ Championships

SCHOOLS SAILING: After weeks of training and preliminary rounds, the finals of the North Queensland Schools Teams Racing Championship were conducted at Townsville Sailing Club.

While there were no schools from the Whitsunday region involved, Ross Chisholm from Whitsunday Sailing Club was the official race director, ensuring the event ran smoothly and the competition was fair for all teams.

The championship attracted six schools from Atherton, Cairns and Townsville in a round robin tournament, using pacer dinghies provided by the organising authority, with each boat checked to ensure that equal equipment was provided for all competitors.

Each team, consisting of three boats sailed by two crew from the school, raced in five races, ensuring that every team met every other team once in the program.

For each race, there were six boats on the water, three from each team. Given one point for first, two for second, three for third, etc., the aim was to ensure that your team's total score in the race is 10 or less, with the lowest score winning.

A total of 21 points was available for each race (5-10 minutes' in duration).

By the end of the 15 races, there were two standout teams, Pimlico Green (Townsville) and Atherton Blitz, with the final race of the day being between these two teams in a "winner takes all” scenario. After several years of trying, Pimlico Green won the day, taking the final race by a three-point margin.

The winning teams are eligible to progress to the Australian Championship in Hobart later this year.

It would be great to see some enthusiasm from the local Whitsunday schools in preparation for next year's event.

Whitsunday Sailing Club is keen to offer assistance and infrastructure to ensure that the region is well represented in the future.