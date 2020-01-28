School welcomes 10 new teachers

Cannonvale State School has welcomed 10 new teachers at the start of this year.

CANNONVALE State School is set for an exciting year, with a new administration and library building due to be completed by the end of 2020 and 10 new teachers welcomed into the fold.

The teachers range across all years at the school, which offers Prep to Year 6, and have arrived from interstate to start their new jobs, in a new home.

In preparation for the school year ahead, they have just spent five pupil-free days together getting to know each other and undertaking professional development.

“We undertake professional development for every level – I have four graduates in the group as well as teachers who are extremely experienced – but you are always learning,” principal Angie Kelly, who is in her eighth year at the school, said.

“We do it here and we have a very comprehensive program – it’s upskilling and nurturing all the staff – and it really sets us up for the 12 months ahead.

“We have phenomenally brilliant staff right across the board, and an outstanding leadership team, and each person in the leadership team plays a part.

“They have extensive knowledge and can home in on what’s needed, and there’s a lot of preparation around making sure we all have a clear idea of what our mission and vision is.

“It also gives people a chance to bond. It’s really important when 10 people have moved to town and are going into a new school and a new job, they need a lot of support.”

Ms Kelly said the school was a big organisation, with around 100 staff – including 55 teachers - and the number of pupils was always growing

“We grow every year,” she said.

“When I started, in 2013, we had 598 students, and we currently have 855 students, and that is anticipated to grow to over 900 students by 2021.

“And because it is such a transient town, one third of our school’s population turns over each year.”

Ms Kelly said it was a very exciting time for the school.

“We are about to start work on a brand new administration and library building at the front of the school.

“Our current administration and library building will be converted into classrooms – we are hoping to be finished by the end of this year.

“It’s a really great school and I am very proud, and humble, to lead it.”