Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Schoolies-bound drug haul seized

by Brianna Travers
25th Nov 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have seized a bounty of drugs destined for Lorne schoolies.

Local police witnessed a male driver in a red Hyundai acting suspicious on Charles Street in Lorne about 1am and intercepted the car.

A male passenger fled the scene but police were able to arrest the driver, a 20-year-old Anglesea man.

Police allegedly found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, ketamine, cannabis, deal bags and a large amount of cash.

The man is being interviewed by police and is expected to be charged later in the morning.

Charles Street runs parallel to the beach.

The pair were busted near Lorne’s foreshore. Picture: Alan Barber
The pair were busted near Lorne’s foreshore. Picture: Alan Barber

It comes as police told Schoolies that "unruly behaviour" will not be tolerated this week.

Increased patrols will take place along the state's foreshores, licensed venues and accommodation areas to ensure public safety.

Priority Communities Division Acting Commander Murray warned there will be serious consequences for those who act out.

Last year schoolies wreaked havoc on the Rye foreshore, with nine people being arrested in connection to brawls and drunken behaviour.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

 

More Stories

drugs police ripple-effect schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        premium_icon ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        News MDMA is deadly but that message isn’t getting through to young Australians. One young user described it as just “like taking a Panadol”.

        NEW BUSINESS: Whitsundays to welcome newest physio

        premium_icon NEW BUSINESS: Whitsundays to welcome newest physio

        Business 'I've always wanted to be a business owner'

        Search for vessel called off in Whitsundays

        Search for vessel called off in Whitsundays

        News Police cancel search that started after urgent call for help.

        Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        premium_icon Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        News 'It’s really difficult to say my child died of a drug overdose'