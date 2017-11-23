Schoolies Central in Airlie

TODAY marks day six of Schoolies celebrations in Airlie Beach and with it the eve of another party.

From 10am this morning until 2pm the Airlie Beach Lagoon will be the hangout location of choice with activities and competitions galore.

The notorious 'Blow Zero' competition will be run in the afternoon - run by the local police where anyone who blows a BAC of 0.00 will be put into the barrel to win big in tomorrow's draw.

The last two nights of school leaver revelling will kick off with the Red Frogs DJ dance party under the Schoolies central marquee from 8pm until midnight.

With no morning activities run to give the fun seekers a little rest and recovery time, face painting will commence in the chai tent from 4pm in preparation for the final bash.

A Schoolies barbecue will provide a quick feed at 7pm before last minute takers can try their hand at the Blow Zero competition.

'Funky hippies' (or their best imitators) will descend onto Airlie Beach as the marquee opens once again at 8pm for DJ Dinmen to take the stage and bring the week of festivities to a standstill.

Organiser Liz Youd said if the past week has been anything to go by the last few nights should be great events.

"We encourage people to come along because its a safe environment for Schoolies' attendees, the people who come are all from similar age groups so it's great to meet people,” she said.

"Events like these keep them out of the rooms and its just a fun place to be.

"Tye dying, the sticky wall, face painting, beach volley ball and even the local DJ duo School Leavers taking the stage are some great highlights throughout the week.

"Big thank you to all the volunteers, Red Frogs, Youth with a Mission, Queensland Ambulance Service, SES, local businesses and the local police for supporting us - it wouldn't be possible without you.”