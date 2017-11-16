Schoolies in safe hands

JUMPING FOR JOY: Luke Borghardt, Hayley Galea, Toby Ladynski, India Lade and Kelsey Scott kick off Schoolies Week in Airlie Beach last year.

PARENTS can pack their children off to Schoolies Week in Airlie Beach satisfied they are celebrating in the best possible environment.

That's the message from Jarrid Kennedy, the co-ordinator for the 100 or so Red Frogs volunteers charged with looking out for the estimated 2000 Year 12 graduates expected to descend on the region from tomorrow.

Mr Kennedy said the Red Frogs' duties were wide and varied, with no two days the same, although he expected to be again cooking plenty of pancakes for breakfasts.

"A lot of the time, it's the only decent meal they'll get,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said he was always in awe of the organisational input of the council and police which helped make it his favourite week of the year.

"Issues generally never arise,” he said.

"We like to focus on the safety of schoolies, rather than the negative side which can be portrayed in the media.”

Party-goers at Schoolies Central in Ferry Tree Park will have the chance to go loco at the Tropical Tuesday theme night and get their groove on at the Funky Hippy Farewell Friday party, run by the Whitsunday PCYC.

The PCYC is also facilitating the free sausage sizzles on the Tuesday and Friday nights. Each night a Below Zero Competition will offer great prizes.

Whitsunday Regional Council community grants support and events officer Elizabeth Youd said there would also be plenty of daylight action, including beach volleyball, water slides, a photo booth, tie-dying, and a host of other activities through STAR FM, Red Frogs and Youth With A Mission.

"We want to ensure these school leavers have a fun, safe environment to celebrate their graduation,” Ms Youd said.

Schoolies Week chair woman, councillor Jan Clifford, was excited about showing off the area.

Cr Clifford said schoolies were all "wonderful kids” and said locals should not be worried about noise.

WHILE a majority of schoolies usually do the right thing, the minority of so-called "toolies” have been put on notice that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

Anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated

With a large influx of Queensland school-leavers set to hit Airlie Beach from this Friday, November 17, Acting officer in charge of Whitsunday police Sergeant Stuart Adams warned CCTV cameras were now fully operational in the Safe Night Precinct.

"There will be a lot more police working during schoolies and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said.

"Liquor and behaviour will be closely monitored in the Safe Night Precinct.

"Police are going to be proactive for schoolies and we hope it will be a good week.”

The maximum penalties for supplying alcohol to minors is a whopping $10,092, and schoolies are warned that police reserve the right to confiscate alcohol found in their possession.

Schoolies week will run until November 24 with all participants urged to register online on the Whitsunday schoolies website.