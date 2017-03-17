Schools get behind national anti-bullying day.

Sienna Pannett, Daniel Andersen, Airlie Weller and Tyson Grosney add thier finger print to an anti bullying tree at the Cannonvale State School.

MORE than 840,000 students from over 1,810 schools across Australia are standing united today to mark the seventh National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Included in those 1810 schools the Whitsunday Christian College, Proserpine State School, Cannonvale State School, St Catherine's Catholic College and the Proserpine State High School.

Whitsunday Christian College

Student Amelia Yeomans said she had been bullied because other students were jealous of her hair.

"They bullied me to get attention,” she said.

Another student, Jessie Toomey, said it was an important issue and she was glad there was a national day dedicated to stamping bullying out.

"Some people who get bullied need help. And we can support them by celebrating an anti-bullying day,” she said.

Amelia Yeomans, Naomi Thorne, Jessie Toomey, Taj Wilson and Kai Grundy of the Whitsunday Christian College stand up against bullying. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times Peter Carruthers

Cannonvale State School

Teacher Kassi Breen said the kids had been writing insults and put-downs on a piece of heart-shaped paper then crunching it up and attempting to get the heart back together again.

"To realise it is all affecting people,” she said.

"And then we have got a story we are reading and an activity on how to be kind and a friendly person and to stop the bullying,” she said.

In addition each class was making a pledge by dipping a finger in paint and adding it to a tree painted on a canvas.

"Each class will say a word out of our pledge and we are going to put it together as a movie and instead of signing their name they are pledging on to our tree,” Ms Breen said.

"That is saying we stand together as one against bullying.”

St Catherine's Catholic College

Last Friday the Prep, Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3 classes had a care group lesson based around what they could do if they saw things happening at school.

Today students in Year 4, 5 and 6 also took part in a care group lesson based around stopping bullying.

The older students enjoyed these lessons as they got to assist the younger students with the activities.

The aim of today's Care Groups was to empower the bystanders.

The classes watched videos on 'Our Special Superpower' which is the power of the bystanders.

The House Captains instructed the classes that "we want up-standers not bystanders - people who will stick up for their friends when they see things that shouldn't be happening”.

Classroom teachers have also been using the bullyingnoway website to conduct lessons around empowering bystanders.

Alex Gill, Audrey Arriguetti, Joshua Jarvis and Ethan Rugless from St Catherine's Catholic College working together on the different types of bullying.

Proserpine State School

Students have been working on a project called One Million Stars to End Violence.

The project was started by Maryann Talia Pau after she experienced violence in her community.

Behaviour Support Officer at the school Ann Gardell said the idea was based on a thought process of Martin Luther King Jr's that states dark cannot eliminate darkness.

"Hate can't eliminate hate, you need love to eliminate hate. And you need stars to eliminate darkness,” she said.

"She (Maryann Talia Pau) started this weave and then joined with the Queensland Government, and schools and communities have been asked to commit making stars.

"Our school has committed to making 200 stars.

Stars will be sent to Brisbane and will become part of the One Million Stars against violence installation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mikela Pearce, Acadia Simmonds, Makaela Stefani and Isabella Allan of the Proserpine State School create stars for the One Million Stars project. Peter Carruthers

Proserpine State High School

Today the Proserpine State High School was all tied up with the World's Greatest Shave event and has registered to hold its anti-bullying day in the last week of term.

The students will be doing a pink shirt day and making a paper chain, which will be symbolic of the school holding hands and uniting against bullying.

Next week they are making anti-bullying posters in their care groups.