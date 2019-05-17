Menu
Police and emergency services have responded to an incident at Gowrie Road Hotel on May 17, 2019.
Police and emergency services have responded to an incident at Gowrie Road Hotel on May 17, 2019.
Crime

Schools on lockdown after incident at Toowoomba hotel

Alexia Austin
by
17th May 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:09 PM

POLICE are currently searching for a woman after an incident at the Gowrie Rd Hotel.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the hotel at 11am.

"The officers had gone to the hotel to execute a search warrant in relation to an ongoing matter," the spokesman said.

The Gowrie Road Hotel is surrounded by police after an incident which took place about lunch time Friday.
The Gowrie Road Hotel is surrounded by police after an incident which took place about lunch time Friday.

"They have subsequently taken one man into custody.

"They are looking for a woman in relation to the incident."

The Chronicle has reports schools in the area are currently in lockdown, including St Ursula's College, St Mary's College, The Glennie School, Newtown State School and Our Lady of Lourdes.

The Pathways Early Learning Centre on Wallace St is also in lockdown. 

Police are investigating the matter, more to come. 

