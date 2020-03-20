Menu
Schools message to families ahead of holidays

Anna Wall
20th Mar 2020 1:12 PM
AHEAD of the Easter holidays, a Bowen school has given advice on how families can manage the holiday period in the current climate, saying the community needs to “be a united force” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Many families are questioning their domestic travel plans and how to manage young children in the wake of new government social distancing policies.

Bowen State School principal Christien Payne said it was business as usual at the school but they had “ramped up” their teachings around hygiene, giving parents, children and teachers advice on how to keep themselves and the community safe.

“Doors are open, it’s business as usual,” he said.

“We are specifically teaching and ramping up our focus for the kids, teachers and families on hygiene practices.”

Mr Payne said right now the focus should be on our community and supporting the local area wherever possible, advising everyone to stay in Bowen this Easter.

Local businesses need support from the community more than ever, and Mr Payne said now was the time to “spend, spend, spend in Bowen”.

“Our advice is about prevention practices and following the advice from the government,” he said.

“Stay in the community and spend money in our community, just don’t go anywhere, stay put and support local.

“We need to be a united force to keep it out of our community”

