Menu
Login
WET: Some students gearing up for the first day of the school year will have an early finish today due to the wet weather.
WET: Some students gearing up for the first day of the school year will have an early finish today due to the wet weather. Monique Preston
News

School's out already

by Georgia Simpson
29th Jan 2019 12:30 PM

SOME student gearing up for the first day of the school year have had an early finish today because of the rain.

Heavy rainfall throughout the region, has resulted in flash-flooding, with at least four local roads affected according to the Whitsunday Regional Council's disaster Dashboard.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Proserpine State High School said Whitsunday Transit would be collecting all bus students at 11.45am to return home.

Proserpine State School has also advised bus students would be collected at noon.

St Catherine's Catholic College announced on its Facebook page that Whitsunday Bus Service would collect its bus students about noon, but that the college would remain open for non bus students, and that parents would need to decide if their child was to remain at school.

A Whitsunday Christian College spokesperson said the school has a private bus service and students who relied on bus transport to and from school had also left early today.

The spokesperson said the only other bus service the school used was Bus 16 from Whitsunday Transit, and that service was running as normal.

Cannonvale State School was unavailable for comment.

proserpine state high school proserpine state school saint catherine's catholic college whitsunday christian college
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Flights at Whitsunday Coast Airport cancelled

    Flights at Whitsunday Coast Airport cancelled

    News Flights at Whitsunday Coast Airport have been cancelled for the remainder of Tuesday.

    • 29th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
    Roads affected by flash flooding

    Roads affected by flash flooding

    News Roads in the Whitsunday region are affected by flash flooding.

    Whitsunday BMX champion awarded Charlie Bell Scholarship

    Whitsunday BMX champion awarded Charlie Bell Scholarship

    News Whitsunday BMX champion awarded Charlie Bell Scholarship

    St Catherine's Catholic College welcomes new principal

    St Catherine's Catholic College welcomes new principal

    News St Catherine's Catholic College welcomes new principal