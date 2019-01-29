School's out already

WET: Some students gearing up for the first day of the school year will have an early finish today due to the wet weather.

WET: Some students gearing up for the first day of the school year will have an early finish today due to the wet weather. Monique Preston

SOME student gearing up for the first day of the school year have had an early finish today because of the rain.

Heavy rainfall throughout the region, has resulted in flash-flooding, with at least four local roads affected according to the Whitsunday Regional Council's disaster Dashboard.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Proserpine State High School said Whitsunday Transit would be collecting all bus students at 11.45am to return home.

Proserpine State School has also advised bus students would be collected at noon.

St Catherine's Catholic College announced on its Facebook page that Whitsunday Bus Service would collect its bus students about noon, but that the college would remain open for non bus students, and that parents would need to decide if their child was to remain at school.

A Whitsunday Christian College spokesperson said the school has a private bus service and students who relied on bus transport to and from school had also left early today.

The spokesperson said the only other bus service the school used was Bus 16 from Whitsunday Transit, and that service was running as normal.

Cannonvale State School was unavailable for comment.