Most Queensland students will be schooled at home for at least the next five weeks.
News

School’s restarted...but not as we know it

Deborah Friend
23rd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR many students, term two has started very differently from previous years due to coronavirus restrictions, with most now learning from home.

For the next five weeks, Queensland schools will work through a home-based learning model with teachers conducting lessons remotely. The situation will be reassessed on May 22.

Schools will remain open for vulnerable students and children of essential workers.

The government mandated student-free days during week 10 of term one to prepare for online learning, with staff working hard to prepare for the new way of doing things.

One mum who is really pleased with the way things have started said communication had been excellent.

“The teachers have tirelessly put it together for the kids,” said Heidi Brewster, whose son Mitchell Woodley, 16, attends Proserpine State High School.

“We got lots of notifications from the principal and year 11 co-ordinator regarding what was happening – we were well informed. Mitchell is going well so far.”

Miss Brewster said being prepared was key.

“We just had to be prepared the night before and I kept the routine of getting up early and having a shower and not staying in pyjamas,” she said.

“Mitchell did it himself – he just had to make sure he was logged on and ready to start his school day at 9.30am.

“Just being prepared, that’s what I put it down to, and not having any distractions. There’s no TV or play station.”

The Queensland Association of State School Principals (QASSP) said Queensland’s school leaders, teachers and support staff were well positioned to continue to provide high quality student learning.

“Our educators have worked hard to prepare for the very different education landscape that the next five weeks and beyond brings,” QASSP president Leslie Single said.

“We need to have the balance right in keeping the community safe and ensuring continuity of learning for our students. Every child who is learning at home will have regular contact with their teachers, to provide direction and assistance.

“Learning will be delivered via virtual classrooms, using online resources, via free to air TV channels and as printed materials.”

Whitsunday Times

