Schools to be closed around the region

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that schools from Ayr To Proserpine will be closed from Monday due to the threat of Cyclone Debbie.

She said the action had to be taken for safety, with winds expected to intensify as Cyclone Debbie becomes a category 3 storm.

"With the force of these winds, I do expect more school closures later on this week,” she said.

"This cyclone will have a big impact.”

Twenty-five schools between Proserpine and Ayr will be closed tomorrow including Bowen State High School, Bowen State School, Cannonvale State School, Proserpine State High School, Proserpine State School, Hamilton Island State School and Hayman Island State School.

Whitsunday Christian College announced their closure on their Facebook page earlier today:

"For the safety of all our College students, staff and families, please be advised our College will be closed on Monday and Tuesday at this stage. We will reassess Tuesday to determine if we reopen on Wednesday. Praying everyone stays safe.”

St Catherine's Catholic College said they would keep students and parents updated.

"We are aware of this latest update and are awaiting notification from Townsville Catholic Education regarding possible school closure tomorrow. We will continue to keep you updated as we are informed through our official channels,” a Facebook statement read.

The latest Bureau of Meteorology update predicts Cyclone Debbie will change from a category 2 to a category 3 cyclone tonight before crossing the coast between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning as a category 4 cyclone.

Speaking to media after an emergency services briefing this morning, Premier Palaszczuk said modelling was still being done on the flood threat to communities and that better forecasts were expected on Monday morning.

"It's going to actually depend on where the cyclone crosses and the time that it crosses at to whether or not there will be a tidal surge,” she said.

"We are doing modelling at the moment, we are conveying that modelling to the local disaster management committee and if people do need to move they will be told and they must move.”