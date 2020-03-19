Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
Offbeat

Schwarzenegger's strange coronavirus lecture

by Sam Clench
19th Mar 2020 1:35 PM

He appears to be speaking particularly to kids on Spring Break.

Here we see a very pink Arnie reclining in a jacuzzi, puffing on a cigar and delivering a very chill lecture to those who are not following the authorities' instructions to isolate.

"I still see photos and videos of people sitting at outside cafes all over the world, and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise, because that's how you get the virus," he says.

 

 

"Stay away from crowds, stay away from being in restaurants and outdoor cafes. Especially now, in springtime, the older kids are going to the beach and celebrating and drinking and all that stuff. This is not a good idea.

"So stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus, in no time. But you've got to go and follow those orders."

This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.

More Stories

arnold schwarzenegger celebrity coronavirus movie star offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: ‘Indoor weather’ forecast for Mackay, Whitsunday

        premium_icon WATCH: ‘Indoor weather’ forecast for Mackay, Whitsunday

        Weather As if you needed another excuse to stay in isolation.

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:27 PM
        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Health Participant in huge Mooloolaba Triathlon among latest positive tests

        Car stolen in Cannonvale after keys found inside

        premium_icon Car stolen in Cannonvale after keys found inside

        Crime The thief broke into the Cannonvale business

        More measures for voting amid coronavirus concerns

        premium_icon More measures for voting amid coronavirus concerns

        News Telephone voting is available for certain residents as early voting continues.