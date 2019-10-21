Scientist joins fight against cane pests

Dr Pauline Lenancker has joined the Sugar Research Australia team, based at the Mackay research station at Te Kowai.

SOLDIER fly and cane grubs will be the focus of a new scientist whose research will benefit cane growers in the Whitsunday and Mackay regions.

New entomologist Pauline Lenancker has joined the Sugar Research Australia team and is based at the Mackay research station at Te Kowai.

Her work will provide an enhanced capability for the sugarcane industry to provide research and development into soldier fly and cane grubs.

Dr Lenancker will be working on research activities relating to these two significant insect pests of the industry, as well as yellow canopy syndrome (YCS).

SRA biosecurity and production executive manager Barry Salter said Dr Lenancker had entomological research and field experience at James Cook University and CSIRO, working most recently on invasive tropical fire ants and yellow crazy ants in northern Australia.

"Dr Lenancker will be working with SRA's lead entomologist Dr Kevin Powell in applied pest management around these two key insect pests,” Dr Salter said.

"For impacted growers, soldier fly can have very severe impacts on cane production, and SRA is currently investing in research to better understand the biology of this pest and deliver management solutions for growers.

"SRA has increased our research investment in this area in recent years through activity such as variety trials, chemical trials and using DNA analysis to look at the genetic diversity of soldier fly populations.

"Dr Lenancker will continue with this research, while also collaborating with SRA researchers working on cane grubs and yellow canopy syndrome.”

Dr Lenancker said she looked forward to working with growers, millers and industry service providers on delivering practical research outcomes for the industry.

"This research provides an opportunity to work closely with industry in applied research that ultimately leads to improved productivity, profitability and sustainability for sugarcane growers and millers,” she said.