Scorching weekend before Christmas

Temperatures will peak above 40C in some locations across southeast Queensland this weekend. Picture: iStock

SOUTHEAST Queenslanders are expected to melt on Friday with temperatures soaring to almost 40C before Christmas.

The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting Brisbane City to reach a maximum of 38C and the western suburbs to reach the low 40s.

Ipswich will see the highest temperature for urban areas in the southeast and is expecting to reach a scorching 41C.

Expected thunderstorms on late Friday and Saturday will bring a cool change for Christmas and bring more comfortable temperatures for the festive day.

BOM have predicted an 80 per cent chance of thunderstorms for Brisbane and the Gold Coast during today's sweltering heat.

Temperatures for Christmas Day are expected to be at a comfortable 29C across the southeast region.

While the southeast will be experiencing quite comfortable temperatures, other parts of the state are expected to sizzle.

Birdsville in Western Queensland will be expecting the highest temperature in the state at 41C.

CHRISTMAS WEATHER

BRISBANE

Friday, December 21: 38C

Saturday, December 22: 32C

Sunday, December 23: 29C

Christmas Eve: 29C

Christmas Day: 29C

SUNSHINE COAST

Friday, December 21: 38C

Saturday, December 22: 32C

Sunday, December 23: 29C

Christmas Eve: 29C

Christmas Day: 29C

GOLD COAST

Friday, December 21: 31C

Saturday, December 22: 29C

Sunday, December 23: 27C

Christmas Eve: 27C

Christmas Day: 27C

TOOWOOMBA

Friday, December 21: 36C

Saturday, December 22: 31C

Sunday, December 23: 26C

Christmas Eve: 26C

Christmas Day: 27C

IPSWICH

Friday, December 21: 41C

Saturday, December 22: 33C

Sunday, December 23: 30C

Christmas Eve: 31C

Christmas Day: 30C