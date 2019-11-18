Score ripper prizes while supporting Cannonvale State School

FUN TIMES: (From left) Misty Chatfield, Jessica Fricker, Sue Thompson and Sabrina Mitchell from the Cannonvale State School P&C Association are gearing up for a silent auction on November 29.

A BUMPER haul of prizes is on offer at a silent auction fundraiser due to take place on Friday, November 29.

Organised by Cannonvale State School Parents and Citizens Association, the evening will be held at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club and promises a lot of fun, with raffles and live entertainment, as well as the auction.

Parents and Citizens Association president Sabrina Mitchell said the annual fundraiser was a great way for families to bag a Christmas present or a family activity to do in the school holidays.

"That was the idea behind holding it so close to Christmas, so people can use their auction items either as Christmas presents or activities for themselves,” she said.

"We have absolutely heaps of prizes - so many local businesses have generously donated things - it's a great way to support the school while having fun, and you might fund something to bid on, on the night.”

The full list of prize contributors runs to almost 40 businesses, with trips on the water, land-based tours, scenic flights, restaurant meals and other delights all up for grabs.

There will also be meat tray and seafood raffles, as well as a Rose Raffle, where people can buy a rose from the flower lady for $5 and go in a special draw.

"I just thought it would be a cute thing to do and add some entertainment,” Mrs Mitchell said.

The auctioneer and MC will be Christine Willing, who was the auctioneer at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, auctioning off the paintings of the bands.

"Christine has kindly donated her time and is helping us on the night, and the Airlie Beach Bowls Club has donated the venue, for which we are very grateful.

"Local musician Remington Reed is also donating his services and will be performing on the night, and there is a licensed bar and complementary canapes.

"It's just a a gold coin entry and guaranteed to be a great night out - please come along and have some fun - everyone welcome.”