Scorned lover 'terrified' victim

WHEN a victim hung up on a Cannonvale man's nonsensical ramblings and continued to ignore his abusive messages, the perpetrator went to the victim's home where he yelled, banged on the door and eventually took his anger out physically on her car.

Scott Gerald Parker, 37, held his head in his hands as the above facts were read out in Proserpine Court on Monday.

The Cannonvale roofing business owner pleaded guilty to wilful damage and using a carriage service to menace after he found out on October 21 last year a former friend, with whom he had a three-month casual sexual relationship, wanted to date someone else.

Police prosecutor Constable Hannah Beard told the court the victim and Parker had been at a party together without incident that night but when the victim returned home and charged her flat phone things escalated.

"She saw messages calling her a 's---' and 'c---' which took her by surprise,” Constable Beard said.

"She rang him seeking answer and he was aggressive and nonsensical over the phone.

"He said 'don't hang up or I'll come to your house'.”

The court heard the victim was "terrified and woke her house mate and hid in the bedroom”, while Parker raged outside.

A neighbour woken by the commotion looked out the window and could make out Parker damaging the car however by the time the police arrived he had fled.

"Police observed scratches and dents to the victim's car roof and bonnet, consistent with having a rock thrown on it,” Constable Beard said.

"Police advised the victim to block Parker's number, but before she did she received a message saying 'Called the police on me did you' - showing he was close by and watching.”

Phone records revealed the victim received 48 missed calls and 25 texts that night after she blocked Parker's number.

PD Law's Elizabeth Smith said her client received a text from the victim after she left the party that she was "seeing someone else regularly and ended it with him”.

"He was upset and continued drinking, the person she was seeing was a friend of his, he was hurt ... although he doesn't say that to excuse his behaviours.

"His recollection is not great, it was an emotionally charged response and fuelled by significant amounts of alcohol.

"He has identified he has a problem with alcohol and has taken steps to address this attending AA.”

Magistrate Simon Young ordered Parker to pay $2450 in restitution for damage to the victim's car and fined Parker $750 with a conviction recorded.

