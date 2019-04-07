McLaughlin setting the pace at Symmons Plains

A supplied image obtained on Saturday, April 6, 2019, shows Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin who won race 1 of the Tyrepower Tasmania SuperSprint Event 3 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Symmons Plains Raceway, Tasmania. (AAP Image/Mark Horsburgh) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SCOTT McLaughlin has topped the final practice ahead of qualifying for Sunday's second race at Symmons Plains as Anton De Pasquale was lucky to avoid a big incident after a massive spin on the front straight.

After collecting his sixth win of the season in Saturday's first race in the Tasmania Supersprint, McLaughlin continued his hot pace in his Ford Mustang to set himself up for a strong qualifying run for the 84-lap race.

The DJR Team Penske star was fastest ahead of Red Bull Holden Racing team's Shane van Gisbergen, fellow Ford driver Fabian Coulthard and yesterday's pole sitter Mark Winterbottom.

The top 10 drivers from practice get a free pass through to Q2 in the three-part qualifying format.

After his horror day at the track Saturday, Triple Eight's Jamie Whincup just scraped into the top 10 in ninth place.

Scott McLaughlin drives the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang during the Tasmania SuperSprint Supercars Championship Round at Symmons Plains Raceway. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

But there was a hairy moment late in the session for Erebus Motorsport's De Pasquale, who had a huge spin coming onto the front straight after clipping the grass and losing the rear of his Holden.

As he skidded backwards at speed, he was lucky to avoid an accident in traffic along the straight before the car turned back the right way.

"It was not too scary … I was just worried because there was a lot of cars coming behind me at the same time,'' De Pasquale said.

"It was good not to get collected by any cars, but everyone did a pretty good job and were safe.''

The incident was similar to Kelly Racing's Simona de Silvestro's scary moment in practice on Friday when she also spun coming onto the front straight and slid backwards at high speed.