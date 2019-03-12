Scout group a step closer

OPEN DAY: Proserpine Scouts group leader Wendy Harm and Queensland Scout Association Hibiscus Coast District district commissioner Katrina Hoare are looking for leaders to start a Scout group in Proserpine.

A SCOUT group for Proserpine is one step closer after an open day on Saturday.

The main aim of the day was to get people to sign up to be leaders before the group was able to start.

Children's activities such a rope bridge walk and learning how to stack a camp fire were also held.

Queensland Scout Association Hibiscus Coast District district commissioner Katrina Hoare said there had been plenty of interest from children to start a group in Proserpine, but the group needed leaders before it could get children in.

Ms Hoare said Scouts wanted to run three sections in the Proserpine Scouts - Joeys, for five-and-a-half to seven-year-olds, Cubs for 8-10 year olds and Scouts for 11-14 year olds.

One leader, plus and assistant leader is needed for each of the sections.

Each of the leaders will have to do training for the positions, including completing a course in Townsville.

Ms Hoare said Saturday's open day was successful with several people coming forward to be leaders or join a committee, however more were still needed before the Scout group could start.

She said the Proserpine Scout Group would not start until at least July as that much time would be needed for training and to get the building ready for use.

"The demand that has been coming out of Proserpine has been strong. We've just got to get our ducks in a row,” she said.

Mrs Hoare reiterated that the current building would be used for the group, with a new fundraising committee to raise money for work that needed to be done.

"There are rumours the den is being pulled down. That is not true,” she said.

"The bones of the building are good. The heritage and history of the building are good.

"It won't be replaced by a block building that can't be funded.”

Once the group is up and running, it will be seeking donations of camping equipment of arts and crafts items from the community.

Anyone who would like to be a leader at Proserpine Scouts or part of a fundraising committee, or if they have any equipment to donate, should contact Ms Hoare on 0410 455 615.