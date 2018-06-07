Scouting for a solution

SCOUTS: Proserpine locals are hopeful that scouts could be reintroduced by the end of the year.

SCOUTS: Proserpine locals are hopeful that scouts could be reintroduced by the end of the year. Scouts Queensland

IT'S a new initiative being presented in an old-school way for Proserpine local, Tracey Penhallurick who wants to reintroduce scouts in Proserpine to keep kids out of trouble.

The Proserpine branch was permanently closed in 2012 due to a lack of adult volunteers, but Ms Penhallurick is determined to re-launch it before the end of the year.

Ms Penhallurick said that a scout group in Proserpine could open new doors for children in the region giving them vital survival skills and opportunities to take on leadership roles, an avenue that could prevent them getting into mischief.

"There's nothing to do for the kids in this area but there's so many things to do if we get scouts back up and running,” Ms Penhallurick said. "They can do crafts, camp cooking, go camping and they can earn badges.”

Ms Penhallurick along with friend, Jaime Moody have spent the last few weeks spreading the word of the reinvented scout group to spark expressions of interest in the community.

But despite receiving several enquiries from eager parents in the region, progress is limited until the Proserpine Scout Hall is refurbished.

Local contractors assessed the damage and provided quotes for the repairs that needed to be done on Monday, but Ms Penhallurick said much more help is needed.

"It's been damaged, there's a door missing and there's a tree growing out of the water tank,” she said. "We need community help. There's been a lot of cyclone damage.”

Ms Penhallurick and Ms Moody have contacted Scouts Australia to be formally recognised as a scout branch in the Whitsundays once the hall is suitable for use.

Expressions of interest for participants and volunteer adult leaders can be made to Ms Penhallurick on 0411434158.