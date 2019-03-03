Menu
SIGN-UP DAY: The Proserpine scouts den.
News

Scouting for both fun and life skills

Georgia Simpson
by
3rd Mar 2019 2:00 PM

SCOUTS has a long tradition of teaching young kids practical life skills, and valuable life lessons.

Proserpine local Tracey Tenhallurick is on a mission to bring back tradition, and is organising a sign-up day.

"It will give kids something to do, and it will encourage them off the streets,” she said.

Ms Tenhallurick said there had been a lot of interest so far, with both boys and girls aged five and up welcome.

Wendy Harm and Sarah Large will be Joey Scout Leaders, and Bendigo Bank and Green Energy have also joined the ranks in supporting the local group.

The Proserpine scout den was damaged during TC Debbie, and Ms Tenhallurick acknowledged, it needed a "bit of work”, but the enthusiastic scout organiser has hustled in the community, and a lick of paint and maintenance work has been organised to get the den back in order.

As the region's population continues to grow, Ms Tenhallurick said it's a great way for kids to learn leadership and practical skills that were lacking in the 21st century as bushwalks and running around outside have been replaced with screens and video games.

"There are a lot of parents who need something for their kids to do, and it's a way for them to meet other parents,” she said.

"You can get craft badge, first aid badge, they'll go camping, there's so many things they can do.”

The event starts at 1pm, and a sausage sizzle will be provided by the Proserpine Lions Club.

Ms Tenhallurick said there would be opportunities for scouts to go camping, to learn taekwondo and to hear a police officer speak throughout the year.

For more information, head to the Proserpine Scout Group Facebook page.

NEW SKILLS

WHAT: Proserpine Scouts sign up

WHEN: Saturday, March 9

WHERE: Jupp St, behind the tennis court 1pm

COST: TBC

Whitsunday Times

