SCOUT’S HONOUR: Prossie to welcome back local chapter

SCOUT'S HONOUR: Justin Knight Gray (left) being inducted as a Scouts leader. Picture right is Proserpine Scouts group leader Wendy Harm. Picture: Supplied.

IT IS an open day almost a decade in the making, and it’s hoped it will spark the start of a new chapter for a local organisation.

Proserpine Scouts will host an open day on March 8, as they begin the process of recruiting members to the organisation.

It’s a momentous time in the Proserpine Scouts history, signalling the return of the group after it was disbanded in 2010 due to a lack of adult volunteers.

Group leader Wendy Harm is “incredibly excited” to welcome in potential sign-ups after “18 months of hard work”.

SCOUT'S HONOUR: Justin Knight Gray (left) being inducted by Proserpine Scouts group leader Wendy Harm (right). Pictured middle is District Commissioner Katrina Hoare. Picture: Supplied.

“I’m over the moon that we are at the stage now where we can get people involved and actually start our scouts group,” she said.

“We have a newly trained Cub Scouts leader and two Scouts leaders, so we’re particularly looking for the 8-15 age range at the moment.

“There’s been a lot of interest so far, so I’m optimistic it’s going to be a great turnout.”

Ms Harm said the group would “hit the ground running”, with confirmation given they would be able to share a hall with the Proserpine Girl Guides.

She also said a newly introduced program, which completely changed the progression through the age groups in the scout organisation, would be used “straight away”, saving the headache of changing from the old system.

“Our Scout Den is a little worse for wear and needs some repairs, so it’s amazing we can use the Guides’ Hall,” she said.

FUN: Activities at the Scouts Founders Day in Mackay. Picture: Supplied

“The old program had Scouts lose their progress when they went up to a new age group, and they would have to start again. The new one lets them follow it through the whole organisation.”

Ms Harm said Scouts was a great way to get kids “moving and away from their technology”.

Involved in the Scouts since 1997, she said Proserpine would benefit from what the group had to offer.

“When this came up, I knew it was going to be a big job, but it means being there for the kids and helping them,” she said.

“It’s incredibly hands on and they will learn skills, and make friends, for life.”

For more information on the Proserpine Scouts Open Day go to the Proserpine Scouts Facebook page.