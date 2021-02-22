Menu
‘Screaming’: 7 killed in plane explosion

by Vanessa Brown
22nd Feb 2021 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM

A military plane crash in Nigeria has killed all seven occupants on board after an engine failure sparked an explosion shortly after taking off from Nigeria’s capital of Abuja.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash,” Nigeria air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said.

The plane was spotted attempting to turn back immediately after takeoff but exploded before being able to make an emergency landing.

The horrific event was reportedly witnessed by hundreds watching on from the airport.

“Everybody there was screaming full of disbelief,” government employee Olugbenga Alaade told reporters.

Photos of the airport show black plumes of smoke around the debris.

The incident comes days after a United Airlines Boeing aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the weekend, after the flight experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Flying from Denver, Colorado to Honolulu in Hawaii, the aircraft was forced to make an emergency turnaround as chunks of metal began tearing off and landing on Denver streets.

Terrifying images show the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 fully engulfed in flames above Colorado.

Miraculously, Flight 328 made a successful emergency landing at Denver International Airport, with no injuries recorded among the 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.

