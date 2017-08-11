Screaming and threats lead to public nuisance arrest

A DRUNKEN rant in Airlie Beach yesterday has ended in arrest for a Sunshine Coast man.

A 47-year-old Caloundra man was arrested after an alleged incident on August 10 at 3:45pm on Shute Harbour Road near Waterson Way, Airlie Beach.

It's alleged that the man was on the foreshore next to the Anzac Memorial, opposite a number of licensed restaurants which held many patrons and began screaming loudly making threats to harm others and also alleged threats to use a weapon.

On police arrival, officers have spoken to the man who was apparently affected by alcohol. A search of the man's backpack by officers is further alleged to have found a knife.

The man was arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence and unlawful possession of a knife.

He will appear at the Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 9.