Screaming Jets take off for Magnums

ON TOUR: The Screaming Jets will hit Magnums on August 3.

THE boys from The Screaming Jets are no strangers to Airlie Beach.

In fact when they toured with Killing Heidi back in the day, front man Dave Gleeson said the band had a "hellatious” time rocking out at Magnums.

Back in the Whitsundays on the back of last year's release, Chrome, the classic Aussie rockers from Newcastle are primed to put on a great show.

Chrome has met with critical acclaim and commercial success.

Gleeson said North Queenslanders had been screaming to hear it live on stage and soon the wait would be over.

Chrome is the seventh studio album by the band whose career has spanned three decades.

The band introduced some of the new tracks during their 2015 Rock n Roll Rampage tour and Gleeson said the new songs were "warmly embraced” by fans.

"We think this is probably as complete an album as we have ever done. It sits very well beside Tear of Thought. There are plenty of different textures and great big fat rock songs, as well as some quiet moments,” he said.

"We hit the nail right on the head with this album of what the Jets sound like.”

The album was released in May last year and debuted and peaked at number 30 in Australia, becoming the band's first Top 50 appearance since the release of Scam in 2000.

Gleeson said fans in Airlie Beach could expect a mix of classics as well as new songs from Chrome.

The Screaming Jets have a name for themselves as a great touring band.

Glesson said he looked forward to heading back to the heart of North Queensland.

"It is just a free and easy place and we have played at Magnums a few times over the years,” he said.

Taking inspiration from the classic Aussie rock acts of the 1980s like Cold Chisel and The Radiators, The Screaming Jets never fail to deliver a solid performance on stage.

"We make sure we have the fire in our bellies and try to make sure everyone leaves the gig all sweaty and rocked out,” Gleeson said.

"We have always prided ourselves on being an arse kicking rock and roll band.

"Inspired by Cold Chisel and the classic Aussie rock acts we like to carry on that legacy.”

Don't miss The Screaming Jets when they blast into the best place to party in Airlie Beach on August 3 for one night only.