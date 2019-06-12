Sea Eagle joins north's best for battle against the south

Whitsunday Sea Eagles ace Aaron Thompson has been selected in the AFL Queensland 2019 North Queensland representative team to face South Queensland in Townsville on Saturday, June 15.

IDOLISING the likes of Simon Goodwin and Luke Hodge, this fellow left-footer has secured himself a spot in the AFL Queensland 2019 North Queensland representative team.

After being named in the 40-man side several times before, Whitsunday Sea Eagles captain Aaron Thompson will this Saturday play as one of 25 players in the North Queensland competing team.

During a challenging year playing for a young Sea Eagles side, the experienced 29-year-old footballer said it was an achievement to have his talents recognised.

"It feels good to be acknowledged because it is a lot of hard work," Thompson said.

"This year has been more about developing the youngsters in the team and we're languishing around the bottom of the ladder so it's really good to still be noticed and playing good footy - I must be doing something right out there."

Growing up on the Victorian/New South Wales border in Lavington, this Collingwood supporter said he had always admired the game.

"I've always loved the game, I idolise it - I've always loved running around after the footy," Thompson said.

The North Queensland side will take on South Queensland at the annual intrastate clash this Saturday at Riverway Stadium, Townsville.

Thompson will play side-by-side with players from Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Yeppoon and Port Douglas, while playing the South Queensland team made up of players from predominantly Brisbane clubs along with players from Noosa, South Toowoomba and Maroochydore.

The midfielder said a highlight of his selection was being able to play both with and against a different calibre of players than usual, regardless if his side won or not.

"I'm looking forward to measuring up against the competition and getting to play with people you wouldn't normally get the chance to play with," Thompson said.

"The win would be fantastic, I'm looking to just get out there, have a kick and get amongst it, but you always definitely want the win.

"My dad's mate gave me a rundown of the South team and apparently they're fast with slick ball movement so hopefully our team can get the job done."

With the match quite close to Airlie Beach, Thompson said he had a cheer squad of supporters making the drive to Townsville to get behind him when he took on the South Queensland side.

"About 20 mates are making the trip up who are very vocal so I'm sure I'll cop a bit of banter from them which is nothing new, but hopefully I can put on a good show for them," he said.

The battle between north and south will kick off at 4.30pm following the AFL Premiership Round 13 clash between the Gold Coast Suns and St Kilda at 1.45pm.