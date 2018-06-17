Sea Eagles blitz Mackay Saints in final quarter nailbiter

Liam Gervasoni in action during the Whitsunday Sea Eagles' win against the North Mackay Saints.

THE North Mackay Saints threw everything they had at the Whitsunday Sea Eagles at the weekend, but it was not enough to topple the 2017 premiership winners from a commanding perch they have maintained throughout the season.

The Saints got off to a good start and managed to pull out a six point buffer at the end of the first quarter.

The Sea Eagles made up the deficit during the second quarter, kicking seven and four behinds to lead by two.

The two competition heavyweights kicked goal for goal in the third quarter, the Sea Eagles taking a three point lead into the final stanza of play.

The fourth quarter set-up a face-off the visitors managed to narrowly kick their way out of.

The final score being the North Mackay Saints' 11.5-71 to the Sea Eagles 12.6-78.

Michael Maltby had a cracker and kicked five and Gavin Miller kicked two as did Jacob Healey.

Tom Kukulka, Brodie Topham and Regan Williams all chipped in with one each.

Jake Hare, Brodie Topham, Cooper Barber, Ryan Lee and Regan Williams were named as best on ground.

The Women's side narrowly went down to the North Mackay Saints 6.5-41 to 4.3-27.

And the Reserve team blitzed the North Mackay Saints 17.11-113 to 3.0-18.

The Under-17 lads were too good for the Saints, winning 9.6-60 to 8.2-50 and the Under-14s struggled at the hands of the Moranbah Bulldogs 11.12-78 to 3.2-20.

The Under-12 kids also went down to the Bulldogs 11.17-83 to 0.2-2.

Next week the Senior team will enjoy a home game against the Mackay City Hawks and at the halfway point of the competition have a clear eight point lead on their nearest rivals, the Saints.