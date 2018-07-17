Sea Eagles claim victory over 'top-of-the-ladder' Tigers

GAME ON: Danae Scothern of the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Womens' Side in action earlier this year.

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles Womens' side turned the predators into the prey after securing a confidence-boosting, 29-point victory over the Bakers Creek Tigers' at Etwell Park on Saturday.

The fifth-placed Sea Eagles toppled the Tigers on their own turf, leaving them in second place while the Sea Eagles climb into fourth.

Although they were left scoreless in the final quarter, the Sea Eagles had enough points on the board to secure the win with the final score reading 6.7-43 to 2.2-14.

Coach Michael Jarvis said the win was a huge confidence boost for the team and signals that the girls have found their form.

"They jumped down the gates really quick, kicked a couple of goals ahead of the front-runners of the competition, Bakers Creek, and they just fired from there” he said.

"They aren't a big side so against the bigger sides they have been knocked around in the past. But I have told them to use their speed and play off it.

"The girls actually ended up being more physical than Bakers Creek.”

Cass Dobell, Gina-Lee Carter and Tayla Goody kicked two goals each to create the crucial buffer that ultimately overturned the Tigers.

Emma Hannigan won Best on Ground alongside Gina-Lee Carter, Tayla Goody, Hayley Galea and Tayla Temple.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles Under-17s remain undefeated after fending off rival team Bakers Creek Tigers Under-17s side.

The two top teams in the competition went neck-to-neck as the Tigers entered the final quarter with a two-point lead.

But the Sea Eagles refused to give up top spot launching three goals to settle the victory with a final score of 7.16-58 to 7.1-43.

Coach Jarvis said despite some questionable umpiring, the boys persisted through a hard-fought match.

"They're playing really good football. It wasn't their best football but they never gave up and they ended up coming out on top,” he said.

"There are at least six Under-17s that have debuted in the A Grade this year and their confidence has just skyrocketed.”

Lead goal-kicker Jayden Clark didn't disappoint putting three goals through the posts for the Sea Eagles.

Xander Hall took Best on Ground honours for versatility in the ruck and as centre half back in the defensive 50 alongside Ethan Boyle who returned to the field for the first time this year, Jayden Clark, Tyne Chick and Mitchell Healey.

The Under-14's took out a convincing win over Pioneer Power with the final score 10.8-68 to 3.5-23.

The Under-12's fought hard throughout their clash with Pioneer Power but fell 3.3-21 to 6.1-37.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles Seniors', Reserves', Womens' Under-17s, Under-14s and Under-12s will face the North Mackay Saints' sides respectively at Zeolla Park next Saturday.