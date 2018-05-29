Sea Eagles clip Magpies' wings to take top spot on ladder

Trevor Ritchie punches it out for the Sea Eagles during thier win over the Magpies on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles not only clipped the wings of the Mackay Magpies at the weekend they tore visitors wing from wing at the Whitsunday Sportspark as the competition nears it's halfway mark in 2018.

Beginning their domination from the opening quarter, the Sea Eagles kicked four to the Magpies' one.

The second quarter allowed the reining premiers a chance to add another five answered goals which bought the half-time score to 60-8.

The Magpies matched it with the Sea Eagles in the third quarter, both teams scoring two goals each but the damage was done to the Magpies and the fourth quarter allowed an opportunity to pour on another 30 points to the Magpies' five.

The final score Whitsunday Sea Eagles 109, Mackay Magpies 33.

Goal kickers for the Sea Eagles were Matthew Galonski who had an epic day scoring five, Gavin Miller scored three, Daniel Hug kicked two, Brodie Topham also kicked two and Ryan Lee, Regan Williams and Michael Maltby all kicked one each.

Hare, Hug, Lee, Jarred Campbell and Topham were named as best on the field.

The Sea Eagles after all five teams have played seven games are sitting atop the Mackay Allied Pickford's Cup 2018 ladder after winning five, drawing one and losing one match.

Next week the boys will take to the field against the Hawks in special jumpers to commemorate the indigenous round of the competition.

The Reserve team had a bye and the Under-18 side smashed the Magpies 16.19-115 to 5.3-33.

The Under-14s Sea Eagles in a thrilling encounter beat the North Mackay Saints 5.3-33 to 4.8-32.

In the Under-12 fixture the kids battled against the Under-12 Saints side and in the end went down 3.4-22 to 6.4-40.

And finally the Women's side in the second walk over of the weekend blitzed the Mackay Magpies 11.10-76 to 0.2-2.

The win on Saturday has the Women's team sitting in third position on the Senior Women's ladder after winning two, losing two and drawing one match so far this season.