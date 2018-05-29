Menu
Login
Trevor Ritchie punches it out for the Sea Eagles during thier win over the Magpies on Saturday.
Trevor Ritchie punches it out for the Sea Eagles during thier win over the Magpies on Saturday. Peter Carruthers
News

Sea Eagles clip Magpies' wings to take top spot on ladder

Peter Carruthers
by
28th May 2018 5:11 PM

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles not only clipped the wings of the Mackay Magpies at the weekend they tore visitors wing from wing at the Whitsunday Sportspark as the competition nears it's halfway mark in 2018.

Beginning their domination from the opening quarter, the Sea Eagles kicked four to the Magpies' one.

The second quarter allowed the reining premiers a chance to add another five answered goals which bought the half-time score to 60-8.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles blitz Mackay Magpies 109-33 at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.
Whitsunday Sea Eagles blitz Mackay Magpies 109-33 at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

The Magpies matched it with the Sea Eagles in the third quarter, both teams scoring two goals each but the damage was done to the Magpies and the fourth quarter allowed an opportunity to pour on another 30 points to the Magpies' five.

The final score Whitsunday Sea Eagles 109, Mackay Magpies 33.

Goal kickers for the Sea Eagles were Matthew Galonski who had an epic day scoring five, Gavin Miller scored three, Daniel Hug kicked two, Brodie Topham also kicked two and Ryan Lee, Regan Williams and Michael Maltby all kicked one each.

Hare, Hug, Lee, Jarred Campbell and Topham were named as best on the field.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Sea Eagles after all five teams have played seven games are sitting atop the Mackay Allied Pickford's Cup 2018 ladder after winning five, drawing one and losing one match.

Next week the boys will take to the field against the Hawks in special jumpers to commemorate the indigenous round of the competition.

The Reserve team had a bye and the Under-18 side smashed the Magpies 16.19-115 to 5.3-33.

Gavin Miller takes a mark in the pocket during the Sea Eagles win over the Magpies on Saturday.
Gavin Miller takes a mark in the pocket during the Sea Eagles win over the Magpies on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

The Under-14s Sea Eagles in a thrilling encounter beat the North Mackay Saints 5.3-33 to 4.8-32.

In the Under-12 fixture the kids battled against the Under-12 Saints side and in the end went down 3.4-22 to 6.4-40.

And finally the Women's side in the second walk over of the weekend blitzed the Mackay Magpies 11.10-76 to 0.2-2.

The win on Saturday has the Women's team sitting in third position on the Senior Women's ladder after winning two, losing two and drawing one match so far this season.

afl aussie rules sea eagles whitsundays whitsunday sportspark
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Airlie parkrun event sees rivals clash at the field's head

    Airlie parkrun event sees rivals clash at the field's head

    News MARK Ogilvie and Justin Knight-Gray diced it out during Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.

    Lucky local family off to Disneyland after Gateway promotion

    Lucky local family off to Disneyland after Gateway promotion

    News Lucky. local family off to Disneyland after Gateway promotion

    Make a pet pooch a pal

    Make a pet pooch a pal

    News Make a pet pooch a pal.

    Hand scanner technology not a 'one size fits all' solution

    Hand scanner technology not a 'one size fits all' solution

    News Boosting tourists' safety at the Great Barrier Reef.

    Local Partners