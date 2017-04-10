Sea Eagles clip wings of Magpies at comp resumption

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles continued their domination of the 2017 Mackay/ Whitsunday AFL competition with a convincing victory over the Magpies on Saturday.

THE resumption of Mackay/ Whitsunday AFL fixtures at the weekend went a long way to restoring a sense of normality in the wake of Cyclone Debbie on Saturday.

The Sea Eagles took to the field on a high after taking out the grand final at the pre-season carnival and also triumphing over the Eastern Swans during round one.

Round two was cancelled due to Cyclone Debbie.

Head coach of the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Luke Somerville said the players were keen to see round three go ahead as normal.

"It's just getting back to something normal and something they love. It has been a tough couple of week for everyone,” he said.

"It gives them a couple of hours to free the mind up and get back to something they enjoy.”

At the end of the first quarter the scoreboard accurately conveyed the enthusiasm of the Sea Eagles - they were on top 44 -1.

"Kicking with the breeze you went to get a few goals to kick start the quarter, Somerville said.

At the final hooter the score was Sea Eagles 16 , 19, 109 to the Magpies 4, 5, 29.

Somerville said it was a good win.

Mitchell Bell, Nick Proud, Jarred Campbell, Daniel Pullan and Aaron Thompson were named as best players on the ground.

"Dominating during the first quarter set us well and we didn't slack off from there,” Somerville said.

Next week all teams will have a bye for Easter before the Sea Eagles take on North Mackay in Mackay.