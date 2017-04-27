Sea Eagles continue unbeaten run

IN ACTION: Sea Eagle Luke McCaul puts a Suns player under pressure at the pre-season carnival.

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles kept their unbeaten start to the season intact with a hard fought win over the North Mackay Saints on Saturday.

They finished 12.10.82 to 9.7.61 in challenging and wet conditions to now sit firmly on top of the Mackay ladder.

It's been an amazing turnaround for the men's side after struggling to win games last year.

Nick Proud again dominated the midfield and also kicked five goals, Ryan and Scott Lee gave the Sea Eagles plenty of run through the middle, with Daniel Pullan lead the way from the back line.

The Sea Eagles will face their biggest match against the Mackay City Hawks, the reigning premiers, at the Whitsunday Sportspark on May 6, at 2.45pm.

Ladies

The ladies Sea Eagles had a tough match against the Saints on the weekend as they went down 5.9.39 to 1.1.7.

On a heavy track the girls put on a cracker first quarter to go into the first break up by a goal.

The arm wrestle continued in the second quarter.

The third quarter saw the ladies fall behind by a few goals.

The team put in a big effort in the last quarter and never gave up, eventually going down by four goals.

Best on the day were Ali, Lea, Goody and Hayley but all played their part and they aren't far from their first win.

Under-17s

The U17s game was a grand final replay from last year with the Sea Eagles hoping to get an early season jump on the Saints.

At the final siren the Sea Eagles were victorious 8.4.52 to 2.10.22.

Mitchell Healey, Josh Norris and Nick Di Prima got plenty of the ball early from the centre giving the Sea Eagles forwards Brodie Jackson, Jayden Clark and Xander Hall plenty of options.

They managed to string a few goals together in a physical game. There was plenty of passion in the match. The Sea Eagles managed to dominate physically with some big hits.

Ben Strobel and Jack Durnzford played great games all players in the team played extremely well.

Under-14s

The U14s travelled out to Moranbah to take on the Bulldogs and it didn't take long for the away to dominate the game.

Every player moved into different positions so everyone got a chance to get their hands on the ball.

In a dominant display the final score finished 18.18.126 to 1.1.7.

Best on the day were Max Steel, Rhys Ward, Cooper Ogden, Jaylen Jarvis and Jack Mckinnon.

Under-12s

Last season they were struggling to win but the U12s swooped in Moranbah to beat the Bulldogs 5.4.34 to 1.1.7.

Jacob Dewis was best on ground while Kahalia kicked a goal in her first match.