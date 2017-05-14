Sea Eagles dominate ladder

REACH: Ruckman Mitchell Bell with his team playing against the Eastern Swans at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: THERE'S no stopping the Whitsunday Sea Eagles, who remain undefeated after their game against Eastern Swans yesterday.

The Sea Eagles took the win at the Whitsunday Sportspark with a result of 21.10.136 to 7.9.51.

Coach Luke Sommerville said the team scored eight goals in the first quarter, setting them up for the rest of the game.

"It was a little bit of a fumbly start but once we got going we knew we'd do well," Luke said.

Forward line player, Nick Proud played a stellar game scoring 11 goals in total throughout the match.

And it was a stand-out game for Matthew Galonski who scored seven goals.

Ryan and Scott Lee were "outstanding on the wings", and Mitchell Bell dominated his position as ruckman.

Daniel Pullen was another stand-out in the back line.

Next Saturday the team will play Bakers Creek Tigers in Mackay.

Under-14s

IT WAS a successful match for U14s when they played against Moranbah Bulldogs yesterday.

The boys brought home a score of 14.10.94 to 0.2.2 despite a slow start to the game in the first quarter.

Coach Alan McMurdo said as the game progressed, the players picked up and "played well".

"They did a bit of moving around so everyone got to have a go," he said.

Top five players of the game were Cooper Ogden, Max Stell, Rhys Ward, Aiden Allen-Sancke and Ryan Preston. U14s will play against Sarina in Mackay next Saturday.

Under-12s

THEY may not have come out on top, but the U12s played a thriller of a game against the Moranbah Bulldogs on Saturday.

The overall score was 12.2.14 to 1.7.13, and despite the result, coach Steve Macgregor said the game kept the crowd on their feet.

Kyan Timms played a memorable game, and it was Adam Singleton who scored the team's goal.

Under 17s and the ladies' team had a Bye this week.