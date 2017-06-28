Sea Eagles downed in Swans thriller

AUSSIE RULES: The high flying Whitsunday Sea Eagles have crashed back to earth with a tough one point loss.

Up against the Eastern Swans, the Sea Eagles were favourites headed into the match but it wasn't to be at Rogers Oval in Mackay on Saturday afternoon as they went down 8.11.59 to 8.10.58.

The Sea Eagles flew away with the game in the first half, restricting the Swans to two goals. Taking a 4.5.29 to 2.6.18 lead into the break, the Swans fought back in the third quarter with four goals to take the lead into the final quarter. While the Sea Eagles clawed their way back, with three fourth quarter goals, they finished one point short.

Coach Luke Sommerville described the match as a "heartbreaker”.

"(We) lead at half-time, but in an arm wrestle second half we couldn't stop the Swans from winning,” he said.

Sea Eagle Ryan Irwin chipped in with four goals in a powerful game while Chris Morrison was one of the best on the park. John Miles was good in the midfield while Jared Campbell and Alex Rodgers worked hard in defence.

The loss puts the Sea Eagles second on the ladder and with the competition on a two week break, they will return on July 8 when they take on Bakers Creek at Whitsunday Sportspark.