Sea Eagles falter in Mackay

STOPPED MID-FLIGHT: North Mackay Saints took the win against the Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Zeolla Park on Saturday.

STOPPED MID-FLIGHT: North Mackay Saints took the win against the Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Zeolla Park on Saturday. Daniel McKenzie

AFL: It was a case of too little too late for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles side who fell to the North Mackay Saints on Saturday.

The Saints were on the warpath early leading by 20 points at half-time.

A change of pace in the third quarter saw the Sea Eagles steal the lead but the Saints took the overall victory with the final scoreboard reading 11.9-75 to 10.4-64.

Whitsunday coach Luke Sommerville said the lapse in performance was likely the result of a sense of complacency coming off the back of three major wins and a bye.

"I think we were just a little bit flat in the first half,” he said. "Maybe we weren't quite as switched on as we have been in previous wins and (the Saints) are quality opposition.

"The last quarter we probably had a couple of opportunities to win the game but we didn't take them and they sort of went up the other end and scored and did take those chances.”

Sommerville said an improvement in decision-making and enthusiasm on the field is a must heading into round 16.

Daniel Hug and Aaron Thompson took out best on ground honours for their performance through the midfield alongside Benjamin Keam in defence, Cooper Barber and Jared Campbell.

Michael Maltby was the primary goalkicker this week launching three majors through the posts for the Sea Eagles.

The Sea Eagles reserves side suffered a heavy loss, falling to the Saints by a crushing 78 points.

The undermanned Sea Eagles were kept scoreless in the first and third quarters by the quick-firing Saints who dominated the field with the final score 14.7-91 to 2.1-13.

The Saints restrained the Sea Eagles Women's side to one goal throughout the match scored by Penelope Semmler, with a final result of 5.5.-35 to 1.1-7.

Emma Hannigan, Lea Piccinelli, Danae Scothern, Emma Telford and Abby Garrett won Best on Ground.

The Sea Eagles Under-17's remain undefeated after topping North Mackay 5.10-40 to 2.3-15.

Xander Hall, Max Cornish, Nicholas Di Prima, Max Steel and Mitchell Woodley took Best on Ground while Joshua Doland and Jayden Clark joined the ranks of goal-scorers.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles Seniors, Reserves, Under-14's and Under-12's sides will clash with the Eastern Swans at Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday, with a bye for the Women's team and Under-17's.