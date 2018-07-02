Sea Eagles flying high

AFL: Whitsunday Sea Eagles maintained their iron grip of top spot on the AFL Mackay senior ladder with a percentage-boosting 172-point away win against Mackay Magpies on Saturday.

Regan Williams booted 11 goals as the Sea Eagles powered to an impressive 28.16-184 to 2.0-12 victory.

Whitsunday burst out of the blocks, booting nine goals in the opening term for a 51-point lead at the first change and never looked back, much to the delight of coach Luke Summerville.

"We attacked the footy really well and used our skills to good effect,” he said.

Despite the absence of some key players, the Sea Eagles did not miss a beat as Williams and Cooper Barber starred.

Williams backed up his seven-goal haul from the previous week with another dominant forward display.

But he had to play second fiddle to Barber in the list of better players.

Barber snagged four goals and knocked up winning the footy, while Jayden Clark capped a valuable cameo with a bag of four majors.

Ryan Lee, Brodie Topham and Daniel Hug also impressed for Whitsunday, who remain two games clear of nearest rivals North Mackay through 12 rounds.

The reserves side did not echo the seniors performance, posting a three-point loss after a hard-fought physical contest against the Magpies.

Coach Cabe Ayton said the Eagles paid the price for a sluggish start in the 8.10-58 to 8.7-55 defeat.

Darren Lloyd, Darren Semmler and Jed Rodgers (three goals) featured in the best.

The Lady Magpies also proved too strong for the Whitsunday women, winning 8.12-60 to 0.3-3.

The Sea Eagles struggled for numbers, but stuck to the task admirably according to coach Michael Jarvis.

"The scoreboard didn't say how the game went, the girls played their hearts out,” Jarvis said.

"We just struggled to get it through the main sticks. A lot of our key players were out and we played four quarters of football against a full Magpies squad with what we had.”

Players Claire Martin, Hayley Galea and Tayla Goody were credited for their determination during the match.

This week the Sea Eagles seniors and reserves host Eastern Swans, while the women have the bye.