Sea Eagles get in the zone ahead of tomorrow's big game

SENIOR coaches of Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Mackay City Hawks Luke Sommerville and Owen Battersby were all smiles at this year's senior presentation night but it'll be a different story on game day.

In the Division 1 Mens Grand Final, an experienced Hawks outfit will take on the Sea Eagles from 3:45pm at Harrup Park tomorrow.

Hawks missed out on the break after losing to the Sea Eagles in the Semi-Final but Coach Battersby said the game gave them extra preparations to match the speed of their opponents.

"It's always good to have that one week off and freshen up but I believe that maybe it is a bit of blessing in disguise for us,” Battersby said.

"We've got a lot of good depth and a lot of passion in our club so hopefully all goes well.”

Sea Eagles Coach Luke Sommerville said they won't let lack of experience stop them come game day.

"They've played in the last seven or eight grand finals, they're a very good side and they're probably going to throw absolutely everything at us on the weekend,” Sommerville said.

"It's been a long time since we've been in the grand final so we're pretty excited... I think it'll be a classic game.”

Punters can catch all the Senior action on the AFL Mackay live stream from 12pm.