Sea Eagles go down to Eastern Swans in first round

Whitsunday Sea Eagles winger Ryan Lee in action against the Eastern Swans on Saturday. Daniel McKenzie

DESPITE dominating the Mackay AFL's pre-saeaon carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark last week the Whitsunday Sea Eagles senior team has gone down to the Eastern Swans on Saturday.

The score at the final quarter was Swans 12.11-83 to the Sea Eagles 9.12-66.

Again Liam Gervasoni was in good form for the defending premiership winners and contributed two goals the the Sea Eagles' tally.

Daniel Hug also kicked two.

Regan Williams, Jacob Healey, Josh Norris, Hone Bloomer and Josh Lowe were all named as best players.

Coach, Luke Sommerville said after the match it was "not the result we were after ”.

"A scrappy contest with the boys going down by not much. Big week on the track to regroup for the grand final replay” against the Mackay City Hawks.

"We definitely did not play really well. It was the first time travelling down to Mackay and we had 11 new players.

"We didn't play the best footy.”

Next week the Mackay City Hawks will have a something to prove after going down the Sea Eagles in the grand final last year.

"It will definitely be a pretty big game and they have been the bench mark team in the competition for a long time.

"We will be hoping to get a few player s back in the squad to travel south next week.”

In the meantime during training this week Sommerville said the team will be focusing "skill and composure around the contest” when out on the paddock next week.

The senior men and women will play at Harrup Park on Saturday and the juniors will play on Sunday.

All other Sea Eagles teams had a bye this week.