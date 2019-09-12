Sea Eagles prove great things come to those who wait

YOU BEAUTY: An impressive Whitsunday Sea Eagles outclassed North Mackay by 73 points to be crowned this year's AFL Mackay Under-17 premiers at Harrup Park last Saturday.

YOU BEAUTY: An impressive Whitsunday Sea Eagles outclassed North Mackay by 73 points to be crowned this year's AFL Mackay Under-17 premiers at Harrup Park last Saturday. Kylie Allen

WHITSUNDAY secured the AFL Mackay Under-17 premiership with a 73-point grand final demolition of a sub-par North Mackay last Saturday.

A full-strength Sea Eagles side went out hard, rattling the Saints early in the decider to break a three-year grand final losing streak with an emphatic 12.12 (84) to 1.5 (11) win.

The Whitsunday defence fronted by Callum Mcmurdo, Ben Stroble and Jack Ryan choked the Saints early, and by half-time a Sea Eagles victory was taking shape, the score 42-7.

Close to disbelief about the result, coach Alan Mcmurdo said Whitsunday executed the game the way they'd always planned.

A Sea Eagles ace kicks the footy. KYLIE ALLEN

"The mentality of the boys from the start was spot on because we've always said we need to get a strong start on the Saints because they're a side that don't give up,” Mcmurdo said.

"It didn't take long for the Saints to drop their heads.”

Midfielder Lachlan Draper was awarded best on field for his contribution, but Mcmurdo said it was a team effort the secured the victory.

"I could not pick a best on ground from anyone. The entire team played their best football all year,” he said.

"The team had a job to do, and they did it with perfection which was reflected in the scoring shots of 24 to 6.”

Players from Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Bakers Creek Tigers chase after the footy in the Under-14 grand final. Kylie Allen

The U14s went up against Bakers Creek but were unsuccessful in their efforts, falling short 59-33.

Regardless of the loss, coach Darren Jackson said the team continued to try to until the end.

"Honesty, integrity, respect and hard work are the four values which got us to the grand final and they showed throughout the game,” Jackson said.

"They played all four quarters in hot, trying conditions without complaint, and each and every one did their best.”

President Chris Morrison said a premiership was a great end to the season, but win or lose, the club put their best foot forward on grand final weekend.

"Although it's disappointing the U14s didn't get the result they were chasing, to see how much the kids have grown this season and to make the grand final, is a credit to them all,” Morrison said.

"Finally the U17s broke their premiership drought - I'm extremely happy for the whole group, but especially those lads in the team that have been on the losing end for the last two to three years running.”