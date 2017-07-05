Sea Eagles rep players make waves at Rocky

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Mackay's senior representative squads travelled to Rockhampton on Saturday for their highly anticipated match with Capricornia.

In a massive coup for the Whitsunday region, a total of eight Whitsunday Sea Eagles were selected to represent the region.

Men's players Mitchell Bell, William Hill, John Miles, Aaron Thompson and Bryce Matthews were joined by ladies' players Tayla Goody, Lea Piccinelli and Madeline Richard.

Unfortunately neither side managed a win but they both did their region proud at Stenlake Park on Saturday.

It was a convincing victory to a very classy AFL Capricornia outfit against the Mackay men's side as they ran out out 131-point winners. The final score was Capricornia 25.15.165 over Mackay 5.4.34.

However it wasn't all bad news for the Whitsunday boys, with Thompson picking up the prestigious Jose Rogers Medal and Bell named one of the best on field.

The ladies' AFL Mackay representative side included three Whitsunday Sea Eagles. Contributed

The ladies' match was a much closer affair but Capricornia proved too good in the end, running out 14-point winners - though not without a fight. The girls handled themselves extremely well in a competitive and well-fought game, with Capricornia 7.2.44 to Mackay 4.6.30.

Again it was one of the Sea Eagles' own who impressed on the field, as Piccinelli was awarded the Mackay Medal after the match.