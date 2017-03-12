31°
News

Sea Eagles soar to take out pre-season grand final win

Peter Carruthers | 12th Mar 2017 6:36 PM
Luke Somerville and John Ryan with the Mackay Whitsunday Sheild.
Luke Somerville and John Ryan with the Mackay Whitsunday Sheild. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LIKE a phoenix rising from the ashes the Whitsunday Sea Eagles' flight to claim victory at the Whitsunday Mackay AFL pre-season carnival grand final was a sight to behold.

A solid performance all day from last year's wooden spooners saw them knock the Bakers Creek team out of contention before triumphing against the Mackay Magpies and finally taking care of the Gold Coast Suns Under -18 side before finally being pitted against the Mackay Saints.

The Sea Eagles looked strong from the beginning of the match during the reduced 15 minute half format and went to the break leading by seven points.

The second half saw the Saints claw back and at the full time siren both teams were locked at 16 points.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

After a short deliberation in the middle, it was decided to give the teams a further 10 minutes each way to decide a victor.

That victor then put on three answered goals to make the final score Sea Eagles 34, Saints 17.

Former player and coach this year Luke Somerville was impressed with the result.

"We just asked the boys to lift, we haven't been in the grand final the last few years and this is a great way to start our season,” he said.

"Winning the pre-season grand final gives us something to cheer about and it's a really good result for the work they have done over the pre-season.”

Somerville said the team has recruited new players during the off season and it felt like the team was headed in the right direction in 2017.

"Around the club there is a really good buzz, we have got our women's side as well this year and hopefully on to bigger and better things.”

Somerville said the pre-season grand final win has filled the Sea Eagles with confidence and now there is an expectation the team will be playing in the grand final come the end of the season.

The grand final for the women's teams was won by - brand new team to the Mackay/Whitsunday AFL competition - the Mackay City Hawks in a nail biter against Bakers Creek 21-19.

Coach and player of the Hawks Jen Revell said "that is exactly how you want a grand final to be”.

"The girls knew we only had 20 minutes of football to play and just stick to it in a really tight group, it was good.”

Revell said the win at the pre-season grand final carnival was testament to the effort of the girls training program and offered some confidence coming into the season proper.

”It does give us some confidence but we just reset and start again. We have ticked that box off and now we reset and go to round one. We don't want to get to ahead of ourselves,” she said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  afl preseason carnival sea eagles whitsundays whitsunday sea eagles whitsunday sportspark

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sea Eagles soar to take out pre-season grand final win

Sea Eagles soar to take out pre-season grand final win

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes the Sea Eagles' flight to claim victory at the Whitsunday Mackay AFL pre-season carnival grand final was a sight to behold.

From Canada to home, Sue loves her job

PASSION: Sue Murray couldn't be happier working in the Whitsundays.

Sue has been around the world and come back to the place she loves.

See the seismic 'shift' up close

WHAT A SHOW: The Living End's regional tour is on the way to Magnums.

See the seismic 'shift' up close.

Just a taste of things to come

EXCITED: Mirage marketing manager Ben Clifford says the Asian fusion restaurant is almost ready to go.

An Asian fusion restaurant at Mirage is almost complete.

Local Partners

Sea Eagles soar to take out pre-season grand final win

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes the Sea Eagles' flight to claim victory at the Whitsunday Mackay AFL pre-season carnival grand final was a sight to behold.

Steady sailing ahead

COOKING UP A STORM: Chef Alex Beri gets creative in the kitchen.

Steady sailing ahead.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl. Their marriage has crashed and burned in a resentful, petty mess.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket sales.

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

Great Value for Money

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $228,500

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

57 Acres - Industrial Sheds - Peak Downs Highway

23897 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 4 2 2 $1,400,000

Highly visible 57 acres on the Western outskirts of Eton on the path to the mines. Setup for cattle grazing and mine service hub with council approvals for a range...

Affordable Home in Perfect Condition

11 Eaglemount Rd, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This neat and tidy air-conditioned home is in excellent condition, and would suit the young family or a safe investor. Primary and secondary school are a short...

UNDER OFFER- This will be the cheapest Reefside Villa in the history of the building!

24/12 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 2 UNDER OFFER

This centrally located unit in Cannonvale represents incredible value for money for investors or owner occupiers. You can't buy a two bedroom unit in Cannonvale...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Sunnyside - Acerage Lots - 11 &amp; 14 Acres

Lots 8 & 9 Sarina Homebush Road, Sunnyside 4737

Rural 0 0 $250,000 each

Two adjoining lots to choose from one fronting Sarina-Homebush Road and the other fronting Boettchers Road behind. Front lot, 8 has approx. half cultivated gently...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $395,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Luxury Living In Dolphin Heads

60 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

House 4 4 2 $985,000

Proudly sitting on the shores of Dolphin Heads Beach, with magic ocean views, this absolute beachfront home is priced for the immediate sale. The astute buyer...

Fertile Creek Flats &amp; Stunning House with Lofty Views

39 Okuloo Road, Netherdale 4756

Rural 3 1 1 $450,000

- 68 acres of fertile flat ex-cane land and timber ridges - Stunning Relaxed Living Home built in 2013 - Large open plan living spilling onto wide veranda's - 3...

Fertile &amp; Picturesque Grazing Homestead- 112 Acres

1742 Owens Creek Loop Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 2 Auction

Situated in the fertile Pioneer Valley between Garget and Finch Hatton is this 112 grazing acres. Highset Queenslander home fully renovated only 12 months ago.

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

REVEALED: Valuer's report into land prices released

Land values in the Mackay region have fallen.

There are some shining lights in the latest land valuation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!